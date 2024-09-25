Police sergeant arrested for indecent assault resigns from department in Delaware County

A months-long investigation by both county and state law enforcement ended with the arrest and resignation of a former detective sergeant.

Michael Erickson, a 21-year veteran with the Nether Providence Township Police Department, has been charged with indecent assault.

The charge stems from an incident in Aston Township, when police say Erickson was off-duty and "in no way involved his employment with the police department."

Officials have yet to release further details about the assault, but Chief David Splain responded to the arrest in a social media video.

Splain says Erickson was placed on administrative leave when the Delaware County District Attorney's Office notified him of the investigation on June 14.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office took over the investigation on July 2, then moved forward with filing criminal charges last week.

Erickson submitted his resignation Monday, the day before he was ordered to surrender to authorities.