7 men invade Philadelphia home, leaving victim injured: police

Scary moments unfolded in a Philadelphia apartment when a home invasion ended with a stabbing Wednesday morning.

Police say seven men invaded the home on the 3400 block of Englewood Street around 5:40 a.m.

A 42-year-old man suffered a laceration to the face, and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported, and it is unknown if anything was taken.

Police have yet to release further information, but say no arrests have been made at this time.