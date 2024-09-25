40 shots fired, man killed in apparent targeted shooting in Hunting Park: police

A young man is dead after police say he became the victim of an apparent targeted shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 700 block of West Lycoming Street for numerous reports of shots being fired just after 11:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a 24-year-old man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, face and torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, but his identity has to be released.

At least 40 shell casings from two different weapons were recovered from what police say appears to be a targeted shooting.

"The shooter, or shooters, were very, very close to the victim when they fired 40 shots, so it clearly appears to be intended, since he was hit multiple times in his head, face, chest and torso," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police are checking private cameras in the area as they search for the suspect shooters.