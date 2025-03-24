Police share sketches of tattoos found on decomposed remains of unidentified woman in Delaware

article

The Brief Police shared sketches of two tattoos inked on the decomposed remains of an unidentified woman whose remains were found on the banks for the Christiana River in March. Investigators believe it's possible that the woman's body had been in the river since December. No signs of foul play were found, but a cause of death remains under investigation.



Investigators in Delaware shared sketches of two tattoos that were on the decomposed body of an unidentified woman who was found near the Christiana River.

Authorities say the woman's remains were found Mar. 4 on the 1100 block of East 7th Street. It's believed that her body may have been in the river since December.

The backstory:

Investigators are still trying to identify the remains of a 25-35-year-old woman whose body was found decomposed on the banks of the Christiana River on Mar. 4.

It's believed that the woman's body could have been in the river since December.

Investigators say there were "no immediate signs of foul play," but the cause of death has not been determined.

What we know:

Investigators shared sketches of two distinctive tattoos that were found on the woman's remains.

They hope that someone will recognize the tattoos, and come forward with information on the woman's identity.