Police: Shooting at Feltonville gas station leaves 18-year-old in critical condition
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.
It happened at the Liberty gas station on the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, an 18-year-old was twice in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
