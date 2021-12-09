Police: Shooting at Feltonville gas station leaves 18-year-old in critical condition

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.

It happened at the Liberty gas station on the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, an 18-year-old was twice in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

