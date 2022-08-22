Police: Shooting in Chester injures at least three, no arrests reported

article

At least three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester.

Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29 that at least three people were injured by gunfire and taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Authorities have no shared an update on the ages of the victims or their conditions.

SkyFOX flew over the scene of the shooting and captured several chalk outlines drawn on the street near two parked cars.

Police have not said what lead up to the shooting and no arrests have been reported.