Police: Shooting in Nicetown leaves two men hospitalized

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Nicetown Friday afternoon that sent two men to the hospital.

According to police, gunfire erupted on the 1900 block of Wingohocking Street just before 4:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old man on the scene with gunshot wounds to the arm and calf. Police say a second victim, age 32, drove himself to an area hospital.

Both victims are reportedly in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

No word on what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests.

