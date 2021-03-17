Police: Shooting in Point Breeze leaves man, 34, in critical condition

article

A man is fighting for his life following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Point Breeze, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of 17th and Dickinson Streets just before 8 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Police said a 34-year-old man was shot once in the neck.

The unnamed victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition, police said.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. No information has been given about what sparked the gunfire.

