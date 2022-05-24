Police stop suspected Ulta shoplifters; Teens injured in shooting near Philly schools; Pickleball controversy

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Watch: Police wrestle 2 suspected shoplifters into custody at Pennsylvania Ulta store

EXTON, Pa. - Surveillance video shows the moment police say two shoplifters were wrestled into custody after they tried to steal thousands in perfume from a Pennsylvania Ulta.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the West Whiteland Police Department said they received information about a plan to steal $10k in fragrances from an Ulta in Exton.

Detective Scott Pezick told FOX 29 that his department was told to be on the lookout for a red Nissan Altima thought to be linked to other Ulta thefts.

Perzick said authorities called the Ulta on Swedesford Road in Exton to let employees know that their store could be targeted.

"I called them, told them what was happening, they asked what they should do, I said just make sure everybody's safe in there," Perzick said.

Officers from the West Whiteland Police Department staked out in the Ulta parking lot on Friday morning and spotted the red Altima. A suspect entered the store for a few minutes then returned to the car, police said.

2. Police: 3 teens injured in daytime shooting near two Philadelphia schools

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three teenagers, including a pair of brothers, were injured in a shooting that erupted shortly after dismissal time near two Philadelphia school buildings.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of North 17th and West Pike streets around 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Capitan John Walker told reporters that two brothers, ages 16 and 15, showed up to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and side.

Both teens are students at Simon-Gratz High School, which is just down the block from where the shooting happened, Walker said.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was grazed in the neck during the shooting and rode the subway home where his parents called 911.

Investigators believe that at least two shooters were waiting for the teens in a burgundy sedan and fired over a dozen shots.

Police are working to develop a motive for the triple shooting.

3. Weather Authority: Overnight showers lead to cool, cloudy Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday will not be as warm and sunny as Monday as cool temperatures and clouds make their way through the Delaware Valley.

The morning's rain is due to a low-pressure system moving in from the south and a high-pressure system to the north bringing in air off the ocean, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

As a result, it will be cloudy even when it is not raining.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s with a chance to hit 70 degrees in some parts of the Delaware Valley.

Looking ahead, the next significant chance of rain is Friday and there's a low chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday.

4. McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pennsylvania Senate race

HARRISBURG - The campaign of David McCormick, who is in a neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, sued in a Pennsylvania court Monday to try to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision that could help him make up ground.

McCormick's lawsuit, filed after hours, asks the state's Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. It is the first — but likely not the last — lawsuit in the contest between Oz and McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO.

McCormick’s campaign said at least two counties — Blair and Allegheny — suggested they would not count the ballots as part of their unofficial result that each county must report to the state Tuesday.

Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 992 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, out of 1,341,037 ballots reported to the state as of 6 p.m. Monday.

The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law, with the separation between the candidates inside the law’s 0.5% margin. The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the likely recount is complete. That could take until June 8.

5. In a pickle: Local community fed up with noise from nearby pickleball court

PHILADELPHIA - Pickleball, a seemingly innocuous paddle sport that has exploded in popularity over the recent years, has become a major nuisance in one Philadelphia neighborhood.

Residents who live across the street from the pickleball courts at the Water Tower Recreation Center in Chestnut Hill say they're fed up with the constant popping of balls being hit.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the city, the pickleball courts have become a safe and fun outdoor activity. Players say pickleball appeals to a wide range of people, from young and spry to older and less mobile.

But even the players will admit that pickleball isn't always the quietest sport.

"I think there is some a validity to it," Jude Brandt said. "I mean, it is noisier than tennis and I think the dialogue between the players and residents is important."

The community met on Monday to try to find a compromise. Some suggested softer ball and paddle, or cutting court hours.