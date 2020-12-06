Police: Suspect arrested after stabbing inside home in South Philadelphia

article

A suspect is in custody following a stabbing inside a South Philadelphia home early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officer responded to the 1700 block of South 5th Street around 3:30 a.m. and found a 20-year-old stabbed in the neck and shoulder.

Police drove the victim to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, according to police. Investigators have not said what sparked the stabbing.

