Police: Suspect charged with murder in North Philadelphia homicide

article

Authorities have charged a man with murder and related offenses following a shooting Tuesday morning in Fern Rock.

According to police, 31-year-old Phillip Turner fatally shot 51-year-old David Cobb in the head on the 1300 block of West Chew Avenue sometime before 9 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found Cobb lying on the sidewalk. He was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

RELATED STORIES:

Police: Woman hit by stray bullet while walking dog in North Philadelphia

Former Temple University football player killed In North Philadelphia shooting

Advertisement

Man, 21, charged with murder of pregnant woman in North Philadelphia

Police say Turner was arrested on the 5700 block of Broad Street following the shooting.

Turner was charged with murder, robbery and related charges.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP