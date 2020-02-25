Man, 21, charged with murder of pregnant woman in North Philadelphia

article

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for the murder of a pregnant woman in North Philadelphia.

Razique Bumpas, 21, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and related offenses..

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of West Dauphin Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

RELATED STORIES:

Police ID pregnant woman killed in North Philadelphia shooting

Advertisement

‘Sense of Urgency’: Commissioner Outlaw addresses gun violence in Philadelphia

Body found burned beyond recognition inside torched car in Logan

According to police, 39-year-old Ishan Charmidah Rahman was shot once in the chest. She was taken to Temple University Hospital by a 40-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder.

Investigators said Rahman died at the hospital. An emergency C-section was performed, but doctors were unable to save the baby.

The man who drove the victims to the hospital remains in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released at this time.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.