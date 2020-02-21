Police: Suspect hospitalized following standoff turned officer-involved shooting in Doylestown

Authorities in Bucks County say a man has been hospitalized following a standoff turned officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area of Shady Area Retreat Road and Limekin Road just after 9 p.m. Nearby residents were told by police to shelter in place.

Witnesses told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that approximately four shots were fired after a brief argument between officers and the suspect.

The suspect, believed to be in his 60s, was reportedly taken to the hospital.

The shelter in place was lifted just before 11 a.m.

No word from authorities on what started the standoff, but FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the suspect has a history of threatening neighbors who do not take in their trash cans from the curbside.

Police are continuing to investigate.

