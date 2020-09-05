Police: Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing in Mantua
MANTUA - Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Mantua.
Officers responded to the 700 block of North 38th Street just before 7 a.m. and found a 54-year-old man was stabbed once in the upper torso.
The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.
Police have not released information on the suspect or what caused the fatal stabbing.
The weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered by police.
