Police: Suspect robbed 3 cell phone stores in 3 hours in New Castle County

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed three different cell phone stores in three hours in New Castle County.

According to investigators, the robberies happened between the late night hours of Apr. 24th into the early morning hours of Apr. 25th.

The suspect broke into each store through the front door, police say. Once inside, the suspect placed electronics from the display counter into a bag.

Police say the suspect started his string of robberies at Verizon Wireless on the 4300 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington around 10:30 p.m. The suspect then moved to the METRO PCS on the 700 block of Pulaski Highway in Bear shortly after 11 p.m. The third robbery happened at the Verizon store on Churchman Road in Newark after 1 a.m.

Security footage released by police shows a man with dark pants, dark shoes and a Boston Bruins hooded jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts can contact police at 302-365-8388.