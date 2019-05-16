Police: Suspect sought in Center City armed robbery

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in broad daylight in Center City last weekend.

Investigators say the victim was walking on the 2200 block of Locust Street on May 11 around 10:20 a.m., when the suspect bumped into the man from behind.

When the victim turned around, the suspect allegedly pointed a black revolver at the victim and demanded his phone.

Police say the victim turned over his phone and the suspect fled west on Locust Street.

Officials describe the suspect as a black man in his late teens to early 20's. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing dark colored clothes with a red Philadelphia Phillies backpack and distinctive multi-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.