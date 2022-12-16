Police: Suspect steals more than $400 from Port Richmond CBD store

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole money from a CBD store.

According to police, the robbery occurred on November 10 at 7:04 p.m. at Philly Streetz CBD located on the 2300 block of Aramingo Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect entered the store and announced a robbery, demanding money from the register and safe.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

When the employee told the suspect they did not have a safe, he took about $450 and told the employee to lay in the back of the store, police say.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction, according to officials.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.