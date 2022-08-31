Police: Stolen car crashed after suspects carjack, hit man on his own driveway in Olney

article

A man had just gotten home when police say he was ambushed just feet from the door in one Philadelphia neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police say two male suspects approached the 50-year-old victim in the rear driveway of his home on the 5700 block of North Front Street. They reportedly had a handguns pointed at him.

The victim told police one of the suspects hit him twice on the head, causing a laceration.

Both suspects then fled down the alleyway in his vehicle, a white 2019 Lexus, according to police.

The stolen car was later found by police after a reported crash at Adams and Newton avenues.

No arrests have been made and no weapons recovered. The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.