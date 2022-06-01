Police: Suspects wanted in connection with shootings in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for several suspects wanted in connection with shootings in South Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say officers with the 3rd District responded to the 400 block of South Street for a report of multiple people shooting.

According to authorities, dozens of pieces of ballistic evidence was recovered and the scene spanned several blocks.

Police released surveillance video that shows one shooter firing multiple shots at the intersection of 4th & South.

Authorities also say other suspects began shooting on the 500 block of Leithgow Street, hitting homes on the 400 block of Gaskill Street.

One man was shot in the shoulder and transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the first suspect is a woman last seen in a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas with the NJ license plate K88-EUL.

Philadelphia police are searching for this woman in connection with recent shootings in South Philadelphia.

No description was given for the additional suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact police anonymously here.