Police: Suspicious death investigation underway in Coatesville after woman found dead in bedroom

Police in Coatesville and Chester County are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman.

According to police, 59-year-old Donna Louise Taney was found dead on the floor in her bedroom on Tuesday morning.

A search warrant was issued allowing authorities to search her residence.

Authorities are investigating as they wait for results from the autopsy.

Police believe this is an isolated incident that presents no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 610-384-2300 ext. 3212 or 610-344-6866.

