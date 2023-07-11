Police: Teen, 14, shot and killed in suspected homicide

article

Millville police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy on Monday night as a homicide.

Authorities say that officers were called to City Park Drive just before 10:30 p.m. for a reported male suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim was transported to Inspira Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Millville Police Department officials say the investigation is ongoing and that there is currently no known threat to the public.