Police: 2 teens arrested, 2 others wanted after rideshare driver is carjacked and beaten in Mantua

Two teens are in police custody after authorities say they carjacked and beat a rideshare driver on Tuesday morning in Mantua.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. when 16th District police responded to 50th and Westminster.

Authorities say responding officers were met by an injured 55-year-old man who said he was a rideshare driver for Uber who was carjacked and attacked by four men.

Small says the rideshare driver said the four individuals pulled him out of the car and began punching and kicking him, even while he lay on the ground, before they jumped into his black Toyota RAV4 and took off.

The rideshare driver was able to give police a description of the car and within minutes, police spotted the car on 46th and Lancaster, Small says.

Officers followed the vehicle to the 3200 block of Mantua Street, according to officials.

Authorities say the responding officers called for backup as they initiated a stop of the vehicle.

Small says as officers pulled the vehicle over, two people jumped out and 16th District officers chased the suspects on foot for several blocks.

One officer was hurt when he cut his hand on a chain link fence during the pursuit, officials say.

The two suspects, ages 15 and 16, were apprehended and the rideshare driver positively identified them.

Small says the rideshare driver has a swollen eye, broken nose and several broken teeth from the assault.

Two suspects remain on the loose and the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.