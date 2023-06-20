Police: Teens tried to light explosives inside East Germantown grocery store

Police say a group of teens unsuccessfully attempted to ignite explosive devices inside a Philadelphia grocery store Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Fresh Grocer on the 5300 block of Chew Avenue around 5 p.m. after store security reported three teens between 16-19 attempted to "light sticks of dynamite within the store."

The teens fled before police arrived, and store security managed to recover the explosive devices. Police have not said what kind of explosives were recovered.

No arrests were made, and no injuries were reported. A bomb squad responded to the store and cleared the scene.