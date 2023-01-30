Police: Threats made against middle school in Lansdale prompt early dismissal for students

article

Students at a middle school in Lansdale were dismissed early after multiple threats were made against the school.

According to the police, two threats were made against Penndale Middle School on Monday.

Authorities say police responded, coordinated with school officials and decided to dismiss students early.

Students were sent home early, around 12;00 p.m., according to the chief of police.

No additional information was made available by the police at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.