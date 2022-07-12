Police: Three people injured after a North Philadelphia triple shooting

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in North Philly on Tuesday night.

Around 6:12 p.m., police say they responded to reports of a shooting on 31st Street.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found three people with gunshot wounds.

The first victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot one time in the foot and one time in the back, according to police.

The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot once in the hip and the third victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot once in the leg, police say.

Officials say all three victims were transported to Temple Hospital where they were all placed in stable condition.

No arrest was made, and police say no weapons were recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them.