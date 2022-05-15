Police: Tioga double shooting leaves man and woman in critical condition

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating a double shooting in Tioga that left a man and woman in critical condition.

Officials said the call came Sunday evening, around 6:30, for shots fired, on the 3500 block of North 18th Street.

Responding officers found a 33-year-old woman shot one time. She was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

A 23-year-old man was shot twice. He was taken to Temple in a private vehicle, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating possible motives. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

____

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Advertisement

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.