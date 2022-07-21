FOP Lodge 5 offering $5K reward for info on West Philadelphia hit-and-run that left woman, 2 girls hurt

The Philadelphia Police Department has announced a $5,000 reward from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 in connection with a West Philadelphia hit-and-run that left a woman and two children hurt on Monday.

According to authorities, officers were called to the intersection of 50th Street and Haverford Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 29-year-old woman, later identified as Serena Grigsby, and two girls, ages 3 and 13, were standing on the side of the road when a vehicle jumped the curb, hit a fire hydrant and then struck the three victims.

Police have released surveillance images of a car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia.

The vehicle continued driving after it struck the woman and two girls, according to police.

The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where she remains in critical condition with a severe leg injury and the girls were sent to CHOP in stable condition.

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Captain Mark Overwise, the Commanding Officer of the Philadelphia Police Department's Accident Investigation District, said doctors at Presbyterian managed to save the woman's leg, but she remains in critical condition.