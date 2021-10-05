Police: Triple West Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

article

One man is dead and two others are recovering after gunfire erupted in West Philadelphia.

Officials say the three men were shot on the 800 block of North 46th Street Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15.

Officers arriving on scene found a 33-year-old man riddled with bullets, having been shot at least 10 times. Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE HEADLINES:

The two other men, a 33-year-old and a 25-year-old, were also shot multiple times. They were each taken to Penn Presbyterian by medics and listed in stable condition.

Authorities say at least 40 shots were fired from different caliber weapons.

Police say an investigation is underway. No arrest has been made and no weapons have been recovered.

This comes on the heels of a fatal shooting in Logan just about one hour earlier and a different fatal shooting on the 100 block of South 45th Street Monday afternoon.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter