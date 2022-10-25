Police: Ventnor man, 51, charged in connection with the distribution of child abuse images

article

Authorities say a Ventnor man has been charged in connection with the distribution of child abuse images and videos through a social messaging app.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations says they received a referral of inappropriate content distributed on a peer-to-peer sharing platform. The department then contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who jointly investigated the case.

The subsequent investigation led authorities to identify Michael Heiler, 51, who they say was arrested and is currently being lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Heiler was charged with a 2nd degree offense in reference to the distribution of child abuse images and with 3rd degree possession of child abuse images, according to authorities.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.