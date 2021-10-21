Police: Wanted man set tent on fire at Philly homeless encampment, climbed onto overpass to evade police

article

Police say a man sought on a Megan's Law arrest warrant set a tent on fire at a Philadelphia homeless encampment and attempted to evade police by climbing onto a highway overpass.

Federal agents from the U.S. Marshals Office attempted to detain the 33-year-old suspect Thursday morning on the 100 block of Spring Garden Street.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to investigators, the tent the man lit on fire had a propane tank inside, but it did not explode

He then lit severe small fires and was armed with a machete, which caused officers to call for additional help.

The suspect tried to evade authorities by climbing onto an I-95 overpass and was tased with no effect. He was later surrounded by law enforcement officers and taken into custody.

Police say the suspect was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for evaluation before being handed over to detectives.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter