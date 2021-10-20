Man in custody accused in series of sexual assaults on SEPTA trains and property, sources say

A man is in custody in connection with a series of sexual assaults on SEPTA trains and property, according to law enforcement sources. The alleged assaults come a week after police say another man raped a woman on a train.

The first incident happened on Monday just past 5 p.m. at SEPTA's Olney station. Sources say a Philadelphia high school student reported she was grabbed inappropriately by a man. She pushed him off and he continued walking through the train car.

SEPTA police released images internally of the suspect to their officers who soon recognized him and identified him as a 37-year-old man.

On Tuesday, SEPTA police received a report from the dean of Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School that a student reported to school staff she was sexually assaulted the day before on the SEPTA Broad Street Line subway train, sources say.

SEPTA investigators learned she got on the train at the Olney station Monday at 7 p.m. just two hours after the first alleged incident and while the train was going southbound sources say the man grabbed her. She was able to push him off her and he got off at the Allegheny station.

Police pulled the surveillance from that incident and a "Be on the lookout" was put out with photos.

Sources say he is a possible suspect in a third incident Monday. An adult woman told authorities she was inappropriately touched by an unknown man at 15th Street in Philadelphia around 4 p.m. She chased him on the westbound platform up the steps to Dilworth Park just outside of City Hall. The Special Victim's Unit took her in to be interviewed.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting multiple females, including at least two school children.

The man was captured at 69th Street Transportation Center Wednesday after sources say he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was lost and needed help with directions. He is now being interviewed by Upper Darby police. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the man has multiple prior arrests and is known to police.

SEPTA confirms an investigation, but would not provide further comment.

