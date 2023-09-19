Police warn of woman in winter coat 'possibly starting fires' in West Philadelphia neighborhood

article

A home in West Philadelphia was set on fire in an act of arson this week, according to police, who are urging residents to be extra cautious.

Officers responded to the home on the 500 block of Allen Street for reports of a fire during the early morning hours Monday.

The homeowner told police she smelled something burning before smoke started coming in the house.

She then found the front door up in flames.

Crews put out the fire, which was later declared to be arson by the fire marshal.

Recent incident have left residents living in fear as one neighbor tells FOX 29's Jennifer Lee that a woman threw a Molotov cocktail into his yard.

Police are telling residents to be on the lookout, handing out flyers that read, "Alert! Beware of an unknown black female in your area wearing a winter coat. Possibly starting fire."