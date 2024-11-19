Police warn of phone scam that threatens victims with fake arrests warrants in Montgomery County

article

Authorities in Montgomery County are sounding the alarm about an ongoing phone scam they say has "returned" to the area.

Investigators say victims have received phone calls from someone claiming to be a local sergeant who explains that there is a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear in court. The scam caller says the warrant can be dismissed by depositing cash into a local Bitcoin ATM, and instructs the victim to remain on the phone.

The calls originate from a "spoofed" local phone number and the caller reveals information about the victim, including their address, that investigators say helps make the calls seem legitimate. In an effort to cover their tracks, investigators say the caller claims a judge placed a gag order on the warrant, meaning they're not allowed to tell anyone about the transaction.

"If a warrant is issued due to a failure to appear in court, no money is required to clear it," District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "Anyone who has received one of these fraudulent calls should immediately report it to Montgomery County Detectives."

Authorities say any Montgomery County resident who is concerned that they may have been duped by the phone should contact local police immediately.