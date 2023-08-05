Police: White van sought for hit-and-run that killed pedestrian on Black Horse Pike

article

A man is dead, and a suspect search is underway after a fatal hit-and-run in Gloucester County Friday night.

Police say a white van struck and killed a 45-year-old man crossing the Black Horse Pike at Corkery Lane in Williamstown around 9:30 p.m.

The driver immediately fled the scene, leaving the pedestrian in the roadway, according to authorities.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are looking for the suspected vehicle, described as a white Ford van.