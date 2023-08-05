Tesla driver, 67, tried to run away after hitting pedestrian, bicyclist in FDR Park: police
PHILADELPHIA - A Tesla driver was eventually caught by police after he tried to flee the scene of an attempted hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, bicyclist and tree inside a Philadelphia park.
Police say the 67-year-old hit a pedestrian and bicyclist before speeding off and hitting a tree on the 1400 block of FDR Park Drive Friday evening.
He then tried to flee on foot, but was stopped by police and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was left in critical condition; while the 37-year-old bicyclist is said to be stable.
Police say there are no arrests at this time, and no further details have been released.