Police: Woman, 30, fatally shot in the head in East Germantown

A young woman was killed in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood on Monday after police say someone shot her in the head.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 500 block of East Duval Street just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head and brought by medics to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting and no weapons were found at the crime scene, according to police.