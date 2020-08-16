Police: Woman armed with gun arrested after barricade situation

article

Authorities say a woman is in custody after a barricade incident Sunday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say officers patrolling the area of Red Lion Road came across a woman armed with a gun just after 10:30 a.m. The woman reportedly ran into an apartment building and refused to come out.

The barricade situation was declared sometime after 11 a.m. and lasted for roughly an hour. Police say the woman was placed under arrest and no injuries were reported.

Details about what sparked the barricade incident is still under investigation.

