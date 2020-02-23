Police: Woman dead, man wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Maple Shade

article

Authorities say a woman is dead and a man is wounded following a shooting at a Maple Shade apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to The Arbors apartment complex on Lenola Road just before 2:30 p.m.

Police discovered a man and a woman shot in the hallway outside an apartment on the seventh floor of the building.

The woman, later identified as 22-year-old Kayla Winkler, was pronounced dead at the seen.

The male victim, 24-year-old Ramek Bass, was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder at Cooper University Medical Center. Bass has reportedly since been released.

Investigators say the shooting occurred in the apartment unit where Winkler lived. Bass and Winkler were reportedly acquaintances.

Police have not said what sparked the shooting or is any suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Burlington County Communications at 609-265-7113 or submit a tip to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or tips@mapleshadepd.com.

