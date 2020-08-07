Police: Woman shot while sitting in car with 2 children in Kensington

Authorities say a 34-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot while sitting inside a car with her two children early Friday morning in Kensington.

According to police, the shooting happened on 2000 block of Monmouth Street just before midnight.

Investigators believe the vehicle was caught in the crossfire when two groups fired more than 20 shots. Police say the woman was struck once in the chest and the vehicle was hit at least six times through the driver's side door.

Both children, an 8-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl, were unharmed.

The woman managed to drive herself to Episcopal Hospital where she was placed in stable condition. She was later transferred to Temple Hospital.

"She's very lucky, very lucky, I thank god that he watched over my child and grandchildren at that time, because it could have really been worse." the victim's mother Valerie Avent said.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the woman has been released from the hospital and is at home resting.

