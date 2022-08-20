Police: Woman hit by stray bullet after security guard shoots attacker inside Chinatown hookah bar

An innocent bystander became the victim of a double shooting after an attack quickly escalated inside a hookah bar in Chinatown early Saturday morning.

Police say a 27-year-old man sucker-punched and assaulted an armed security guard at Day 'N' Nite Hookah Bar on Cherry Street just after midnight.

When he tried to attack with a hookah, the security reportedly drew his weapon and fired three times, hitting the attacker at least once in the hip. A 22-year-old woman became "collateral damage" when she was struck in the thigh by one of the bullets, according to police.

Both the man and woman were transported to local hospitals, where they are said to be in stable condition.

Police say the security guard and his attacker knew each other, and had some history. The guard was reportedly a former corrections officer, and the man was his former inmate.

It is believed that the former inmate has been continuously stalking and assaulting the guard, according to police.

The firearm has been recovered from the security guard, who has a license to carry. Police say he "freely" admits to the incident, and will be formally interview in connection to the shooting.

An investigation is underway.