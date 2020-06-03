Police working to defuse ongoing barricade situation in Port Richmond

Philadelphia police have declared a barricade situation after a reportedly armed man refused to leave a basement Wednesday morning.

The incident began at 9:12 a.m. after police received a call about a man threatening self-harm.

Authorities say the man engaged in conversation with them and stated that he has weapons, but refused to cooperate when asked to come out of the basement.

As a result, police declared a barricade at 9:30 a.m.

