Police working to defuse ongoing barricade situation in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have declared a barricade situation after a reportedly armed man refused to leave a basement Wednesday morning.
The incident began at 9:12 a.m. after police received a call about a man threatening self-harm.
Authorities say the man engaged in conversation with them and stated that he has weapons, but refused to cooperate when asked to come out of the basement.
As a result, police declared a barricade at 9:30 a.m.
Stay with FOX29.com as this story develops.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- SEPTA suspends transit services in Center City until further notice
- Biden meets with black leaders at Delaware church amid unrest
- Amid weekend unrest, 7 killed in shootings across Philadelphia
- Krasner: Frank Rizzo statue 'should have never been erected' due to 'racist' history
- Fire Commissioner: Crews 'taking great risk to protect these businesses and to save lives'
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP