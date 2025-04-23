Popular Angelo’s Pizzeria is not popular among neighbors as they speak out on quality of life issues

The Brief It is known as one of Philly's must go to food spots. Angelo’s Pizzeria is booming with business. Residents say there is a downside to the boom, including quality of life issues, such as noise, trash and illegally parked customers.



Angelo’s in South Philly is an institution, known for some of the best pizza and cheesesteaks in the city. But, neighbors think it has outgrown its neighborhood and sounded off in a community meeting.

What we know:

Angelo’s Pizzeria, at 9th and Fitzwater, in the Bella Vista neighborhood of South Philly, is booming with business and neighbors say there is a downside to that. They say quality of life issues include noise, trash left behind and customers parking illegally. The pizzeria does not have a restroom for customers or a place to sit and eat. The complaint is that customers then end up parking illegally, eating on the block and leaving trash, specifically large pizza boxes behind.

What they're saying:

"We are literally ground zero for the lines, the noise and people waiting on our steps," said a woman who lives on 9th Street near the business. She is one of many residents who attended a community meeting Wednesday night at Palumbo Recreation Center to voice their concerns.

"It sounds like the Italian Market Festival is outside of our house. Every weekend starting Saturday morning to Sunday," said the woman. Many say it is affecting their quality of life.

"I want to be able to walk out of my front door and not have to shoo people off of my steps, not have people throwing trash in my planters and also peeing in them," said a woman named Eileen who says she has owned a home here for 34 years.

"What's the opportunity for more immediate policing? Whether PPA, cops or someone from Angelo's saying, ‘Hey you cannot park here,’" said a man who lives in the area.

Peter Kelsen is an attorney who represents the business.

"Angelo's, Danny the owner, has been a resident, his family goes back multiple generations in this community and literally on this block," said Kelsen. He says Angelo's has made some changes like trash cans outside and posts to stop people from parking and blocking the crosswalk.

"Out of fairness, when you have mixed blocks and you have retail, commercial and you've had it literally for decades there's going to be a certain tension," he said.

But neighbors do not feel much will change and certainly they say not soon enough.

"I want the business to grow but it is not a neighborhood pizza shop," said another resident.

What's next:

Wednesday night was the second meeting on the issue. The first was held last November. City Councilman Mark Squilla led the meeting. He says other issues being addressed include the possibility of a loading zone for delivery trucks that hold up traffic and a ghost kitchen on Girard as another pickup spot for orders. There is also talk of forming a neighborhood task force to work with the business.