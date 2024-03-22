Popular Chester County winery has been put up for sale: 'We're looking for the right fit'

If you’re looking for a new business venture and want to own a little piece of Pennsylvania history, a longtime Chester County business is looking for a new owner.



"We think it’s a heck of a steal. It’s an established brand, it’s a turnkey operation, it’s got a number of different revenue streams attached to it," said Chaddsford Winery General Manager Corey Krejcik.

Krejcik says the whole winery is up for sale now. The 5 and half acre estate off of Baltimore Pike in Pennsbury Township includes several buildings, an event business and, of course, the winery that was opened by the Miller family who started making wines here in 1982.

"When we started, we really took the responsibility of blazing a trail for the Pennsylvania wine industry in this part of the state," Krejcik added.

He says the current owners, the Petrillo family from New York, are looking to consolidate their real estate portfolio. They are hoping whoever buys the iconic property will keep it a winery that’s long been a popular spot for outdoor music events and small weddings.

Longtime customers like Sue Quinny visit the Chester County winery on warm summer nights.

"It’s a lot of fun, just a lot of fun. We even bring the kids when the weather is nice" said Quinny.

If the new owner continues operating the winery, Krejcik says it should be someone who can wear many hats like logistics, agriculture, hospitality, food and beverage. He also hopes whoever buys the property continues the legacy of the Chester County brand.

"We are really looking for the right fit, someone who is going to come in and understand the strategic vision but also know that it’s open to other opportunities as well," he added.

Despite the potential sale, it is still business as normal. The tasting room, sales and planned events will go on as scheduled.

The property is not listed with a realtor. Serious inquires should contact corey@chaddsford.com.