'Positive youthful energy has returned': North Philly PAL Center reopens

The Brief The 23rd PAL Center in North Philadelphia has reopened after nearly a year. The center was closed due to a burst pipe but now features new flooring and programs. The reopening event included a ribbon cutting, pizza, and new activities for kids.



The 23rd PAL Center is back in action, welcoming young athletes once again after a year-long closure.

What we know:

The 23rd PAL Center in North Philadelphia reopened after being closed for nearly a year due to a burst pipe that caused flooding.

New flooring has been installed, and the center is now bustling with activities for kids.

Officer Kiwinzi Crawford, who grew up in North Philadelphia, is the new officer running the center.

He expressed his connection to the community, saying, "The kids don't know now but they will know that I'm from this neighborhood."

The reopening celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by families enjoying pizza, snacks, and playtime.

Tamika Barber, a parent, shared her relief, saying, "It's good for them to be able to have somewhere to go."

What they're saying:

Erica Banstone, Executive Director of the Police Athletic League, announced new programming additions, including rollerskating and traditional sports like basketball and flag football.

She emphasized the center's focus on mentorship, homework help, and holiday resources, stating, "We're about mentorship, we're about homework help."

Barber, a single mom, views the PAL Center as a second home for her kids, highlighting the support system it provides.

"They definitely need a bigger support system than more than just me," she said.