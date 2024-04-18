Possible employee wanted for March shooting at bar in North Philadelphia: police

article

Philadelphia police have released the photo of a man they say carried out a critical shooting in North Philadelphia last month.

A man was found shot multiple times at Barber's Hall Bar and Restaurant on Oxford Street the night of March 5.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for a suspect they say is believed to be an employee or frequent patron of the local bar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.