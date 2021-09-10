President Biden approves major disaster declaration in Pennsylvania following remnants of Ida destruction

President Joe Biden approved Governor Tom Wolf's request to declare a major disaster in Pennsylvania following heavy rainfall, severe flash flooding, and tornadoes from Tropical Depression Ida that impacted Pennsylvania.

"Pennsylvanians continue to recover from this deadly storm, which is why my administration made it a top priority to quickly seek federal assistance," Gov. Wolf said. "I’m grateful our president has responded swiftly, and the federal government worked with state and local officials to conduct damage assessments and determined that Pennsylvanians are deserving of this critical federal aid. Pennsylvanians will now have opportunities to receive financial assistance, which will go a long way toward replacing and restoring their property."

The major disaster declaration would provide federal funding and services to eligible individuals and households and federal funding to local, county and state governments. Businesses would be eligible for aid through the Small Business Administration.

Wolf on Aug. 31 signed a proclamation of disaster emergency allowing state agencies to ready resources and respond more quickly to requests for state assistance. He said damage to public infrastructure to date is currently estimated at $117 million "which far exceeds the commonwealth’s threshold of $19.7 million."

