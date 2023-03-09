Project Career Launch: New program helps young adults with disabilities find a career path

Students with autism and other disabilities in the School District of Philadelphia may be eligible to apply for off-site school-to-work transition programs including Project Career Launch.

"The goal is to set students up for a career pathway where they have the opportunity to learn skills and grow as they transition out of special education services in the school district," said Jackie Abrams, Associate Director of Transition Pathways of the AJ Drexel Autism Institute.

Currently, there are two student cohorts, one meeting at Drexel University and the second at the Community College of Philadelphia.

Daniel Clark, 19, is currently enrolled in the program and interning in the Tech Lab at the School District of Philadelphia.

"I am still a student in high school, but I am well-developed to see what is new for me out there," said Clark. "It’s about helping young adults with disabilities to find jobs and what they want in their future."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Students who enroll for this additional year will be placed in internships and learn valuable life skills including finances and job placement.

Josiah Diaz, 19, is handling various responsibilities since joining Project Career Launch this school year. He holds an internship with Cambridge Innovation Center and works at Urban Eatery doing food prep, a job he was able to get through a career fair at Drexel University.

"The fact that I got hired on the spot was really shocking to me," said Diaz. "This gave me an opportunity to be more independent and it gives me more chances to further realize what I can do. If any student is willing to explore any job or career interest, this will be a really good first step for their interest."

Abrams said the employment rate for graduates of Project Career Launch is 92 percent, which is much higher than the national average of 58 percent for young adults with autism who are employed after graduation.

"It’s an untapped talent pool and we know that young adults with disabilities that are working can be a huge contribution to the workforce," said Abrams. "Setting our expectations high for young adults with disabilities as they graduate and as they enter the working world. We would love for families to know more about these programs earlier and knowing that employment is a real outcome."

Instructor Mike Handelman said often times parents receiving the call their child has been accepted into the program will burst into emotions and tears.

"It’s this burden that’s relieved from their shoulders of I know my student, my child has a disability, but I don’t have to worry as much now about will they be independent, can they get a job, will they have a life," said Handelman. "This is it. This is their last step before we hand them over to the world and so it’s really gratifying because before they leave us, they have their job or they’re in college, so we can see that and there’s no wondering what happened to them. They can have a happy dignified life."

Handelman encourages families to start exploring these programs early, even as the student is entering their freshman year of high school.