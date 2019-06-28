Prosecutor: Man shot, killed in scuffle for officer’s gun

A prosecutor says a man trying to flee from police after a court appearance was shot and killed in scuffle for an officer's gun.

Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland says 34-year-old Darren Williams was being escorted out of Linwood Magisterial District Court Friday morning after he was arrested Thursday night for driving under the influence.

The DA says that as he was being removed from his cell at the court, he took off and was pursued by a police officer and a constable. At some point a struggle ensued for an officer's gun.



Copeland says Williams got ahold of the gun and shot himself once in the stomach during the scuffle, then was shot again by the constable.