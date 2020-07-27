Prosecutors: Ex-boyfriend charged in fatal stabbing at train station in Abington Township

article

An 18-year-old from Philadelphia is facing charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend at the Meadowbrook train station in Abington Township, prosecutors announced Monday night.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Gilbert Newton III faces first-degree murder and related charges in the homicide of Morgan Darlyn McCaffery, 18, of Abington Township.

Abington Township police responded to the train station around 8:15 a.m. Monday and found McCaffery lying in the parking lot next to her running car. She was covered in blood from apparent stab or cutting wounds to her neck and stomach, prosecutors said. McCaffery was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the victim had broken off a yearlong relationship with the Newton a month prior to the murder and she had gone to the train station to meet him to discuss their relationship.

On Monday morning, Philadelphia police responded to Newton's home following a 911 call. Investigators say they found him sitting on the couch, wearing bloody clothing.

An autopsy was conducted Monday where it was determined that McCaffery died of more than 30 stab and slash wounds and the manner of death was homicide, authorities said.

“A young woman with her whole life ahead of her, just graduated from high school, was brutally stabbed to death,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “This murder is a tragedy for her family, her friends and everyone who loved her. Sadly, we are seeing relationship violence and domestic violence far too often during this pandemic.”

