Prosecutors: Homeless man charged in home invasion, burglaries in Collingswood

A homeless man has been charged in connection with a home invasion, arson, and two burglaries in Collingswood, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Authorities say Bernard Miller, 36, has been charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree aggravated arson, one count of second-degree burglary, and related charges

According to investigators, detectives tracked Miller to a homeless shelter in Camden, New Jersey.

After viewing surveillance footage, investigators say they saw Miller enter the shelter Sunday, Feb. 23. in clothing that matched the clothes the man who burglarized the homes was seen wearing Feb. 22. Further footage showed Miller wearing the distinct multicolored zip-up jacket worn on the footage from inside one of the homes burglarized, according to prosecutors.

Detectives say items from one of the burglaries were found in a backpack Miller was carrying.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Suspect allegedly stabs man, ties up girlfriend before setting Collingswood home on fire

Police search for man accused in 2 burglaries in Collingswood

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP